St. Cloud Looking at Selling a Downtown Parking Lot
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud is interested in selling off one of its downtown parking lots hoping to spark some development.
The Planning and Zoning Department is seeking a Planning Commission recommendation on the potential sale of the Riverboat parking lot. That's the lot at the corner of 5th Avenue and 1st Street South next to the former House of Pizza.
In 2015 St. Cloud's Comprehensive Plan adopted a redevelopment vision for several catalysts in the downtown.
The city says there have been developer inquiries regarding the availability of the Riverboat parking lot for private development.
The property has been used by the city as a parking lot for more than 30 years.
The city has commissioned a drawing to depict the goals and intention for the redevelopment of the lot. The city believes is it well suited to a mixed-use redevelopment project.
The Planning Commission will discuss the potential sale during its meeting on Tuesday night.
