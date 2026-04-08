ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A coach for the St. Cloud State University Women's Basketball team is getting off the hardwood and onto the dance floor for a good cause.

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Mattea Voss is one of this year's community dancers in the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live! event.

Voss has been an assistant coach for the Huskies for the past four seasons.

She's been teamed with professional dancer Jeff Ringer, who is teaching her a cha cha routine.

We're almost through with the choreography; we have some final things to implement, and we're working on tweaking it a little bit more. We're doing the cha cha, I won't say what song because I want people to be surprised. It's been absolutely great. It's forced me to have to move my feet a little bit quicker than I expected to. Jeff has been wonderful, and it's been fun.

Voss is raising money for a new scholarship program for the overnight youth basketball camps St. Cloud State offers during the summer. She says the team has been holding the overnight youth camps during the summer for a number of years, but until now, they haven't been able to offer financial assistance to girls who couldn't afford to attend.

Sometimes there's a financial barrier for why student-athletes can't come to our camps. That's hard because we want to be able to provide it to everybody for free, but that's not attainable for us because we have them stay in the dorms, and they are there for a couple of nights, and we eat at the dining hall. They get to see campus, and it's really fun.

Voss says she's hoping this new scholarship program will be around for years to come.

She is connecting with a few local restaurants for some fundraisers. The specific dates and locations will be posted on the SCSU Athletics and Women's Basketball social media pages.

Voss plans on getting several of the Huskies players involved in helping with raising money.

The five community dancers are competing for the opportunity to win up to $15,000 for their chosen charity. Dancing With Our Stars Live is on Monday, June 8th, at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. Tickets for that event are on sale now.