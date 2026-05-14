ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- A barn has been destroyed by fire on an abandoned farm site.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they received multiple calls about the fire along County Road 136 in St. Augusta, about five miles from St. Cloud.

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The St. Augusta Fire Department responded and found a fully engulfed shed on the west side of the property. The fire department was able to put out the fire without it spreading to other buildings.

The cause of the fire is not known and is being investigated.