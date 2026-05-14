UNDATED (WJON News) -- Showers and thunderstorms could return to Minnesota on Sunday and Monday.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service says chances of thunderstorms return to the area Saturday night and continue into early next week. Strong-to-severe storms are possible, with the greatest risk on Sunday.

WeatherEye says the chance for rain on Sunday is at 70 percent, it increases to 95 percent for Sunday night, with a 70 percent chance of rain on Monday.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day outlook for May 19th through the 23rd calls for slightly above normal chances for rain.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

In St. Cloud, we've had just .02 of an inch of rain so far in May, which is 1.44 inches below normal. For the spring months of March, April, and May combined, we've had 4.64 inches of rain so far, which is 1.00 inches below normal. Since the first of the year, we've had 5.44 inches of precipitation, which is 1.63 inches below normal.

This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 42 percent of Minnesota is Abnormally Dry. Eight percent is in a Moderate Drought. The driest areas are in the southwest and the north-central parts of the state.