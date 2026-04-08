Motorcyclist Injured In Monticello Crash On Highway 25
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A motorcycle rider has been hurt in a crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday, just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 25 in Monticello.
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Twenty-three- year-old Noah Peterson of Golden Valley was turning to go north on Highway 25 from Oakwood Drive when he lost control of the bike.
Peterson was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz