SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A Sauk Centre woman is facing criminal charges following the death of an infant at an unlicensed, in-home daycare last fall.

Court records show 53-year-old Janel Dierkhising has been charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and operating a childcare program without a license after a three-month-old baby died in her care in November.

Get our free mobile app

Stearns County deputies were called to the home after reports that the infant was not breathing. Investigators say Dierkhising was attempting C-P-R when they arrived.

According to the complaint, the baby had been placed in a pack-and-play with a pillow and blanket. Authorities say the child was found on his side with his face covered. An autopsy determined the cause of death was suffocation due to an unsafe sleep environment.