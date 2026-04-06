RICHMOND (WJON News) -- It is a chance to have some fun with the family and learn more about what some area cities have to offer this weekend. The Annual ROCORI Area Expo takes place at the River Lakes Arena in Richmond on Saturday. It will feature over 64 vendors from Cold Spring, Rockville, and Richmond showing off what they can do, and it will have family-friendly activities as well.

ROCORI Area Chamber of Commerce's Vienna Meyers says the chamber has worked hard to make the Expo a family event:

"It's a true family event across the board. We've got food, we've got drinks out there, we've got all the different activities, so don't feel like you need to have a babysitter, or maybe you do, right, if you're looking for a parents' afternoon out, it's a great opportunity, but I also think it's more than okay to bring the kids."

Meyers says in addition to all the great information from businesses and fun activities, people can also get vision and hearing screens done for their kids, thanks to two area Lions' Clubs.

There will be food, carnival games, a robotics demo, and giveaways, too. Meyers says everyone gets excited for the expo:

"This is one of those events that people actually, they will reach out to us well in advance and ask, not only for our vendor side but also from the community side, as to will we be having that and is that information available online, as we are still finalizing the list cause we still have people even through this weekend registering to be a vendor. We've got lots of people reaching out and asking who can I expect to see and what does that look like?"

Meyers says the expo is a good way to get out of the house and have some fun, support local businesses, and enjoy the nicer weather. The ROCORI Area Expo runs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday and is free to attend.

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