The Weekender Spins You Right Round Like A Record Baby Right Round
There is a ton to get your juices spinning this weekend with both outdoor and indoor activities to enjoy. Let's start vinyl fans off with the biggy, Record Store Day is Saturday, so get in line early at your favorite vinyl purveyor to hopefully get that sweet sweet limited edition album.
The Weekender won't tell you our top picks so you can't bogart us in line. It should be relatively warm while you sit/stand outside waiting for the stores to open ala Black Friday. Don't confuse this with National 8-Track Day on Friday.
If RSD is not enough outdoor fun for you there is the annual Earth Day Run. There is a half marathon, half marathon relay, a 5K run/walk, and a free kids 1K run, Plus a fitness festival. The runs take place Friday evening and on Saturday on St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.
If records and running aren't your thing there is always the ROCORI Area Expo and Lewis Game Shop video game swap meet on Saturday. You can also take some time to celebrate those bestest good household friends on Friday for National Pet Day or some cheese and chocolate with National Fondue Day.
And you can double down on cheese with National Grilled Cheese Day on Saturday. On Sunday, maybe play a game of Scrabble on National Scrabble Day but none of those words like in the movie Foul Play (a great Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Dudley Moore movie if you have not seen it.)
Easter is still two weeks away but the Easter Egg Hunts are going full bore already. This weekend should be great weather-wise for them. There is the hunt at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with candy, giveaways, bounce houses, a scavenger hunt, and beyond. Little Falls' Linden Hill has its first annual Egg Hunt on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with 20,000 eggs, yes they say 20,000 eggs for kids 5th grade and younger to find, along with pictures with the Easter Bunny. Check out The Weekender's top item this week for a third hunt of a different kind.
Lastly, don't forget about those new movies. Out this week are The Amateur starring Rami Melek and Lawrence Fishburne, Drop (a literal first date killer), and Warfare. Last week's The Penguin Lessons is a great little picture too. As always, if you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender email us here.
Easter Egg SwimSt. Cloud
Dive into some Easter Fun with the kids in a whole new way at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. The YMCA is hosting its annual Easter Egg Swim on three different days. Kids will get to jump into the pool to collect Easter Eggs and then have a blast swimming for the rest of the afternoon. No registration is necessary but non-Y members will have to purchase a day pass. There is a limit to how many people can attend each session so the YMCA does recommend calling in advance to ensure they still have room. 320-253-2664.
Saturday: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 16th: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Sartell Fun FestSartell
It will be fun for the whole family at an annual event in Sartell. There will be bouncy castles, carnival games, food for purchase, and a silent auction with over 50 baskets donated by local businesses. The event is free to attend but there is a cost to play the carnival games. All proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Fun Fest takes place at Sartell High School.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Minnesota Card ShowSt. Paul
Sports card collectors and hobbyists can head down to the River Centre in St. Paul for an awesome show. The Minnesota Card Show returns to St. Paul and promises a little something for everyone. Over 100,000 square feet will be filled with sports memorabilia, cards, and autograph opportunities from Bo Jackson, Chuck Knoblauch, Sarah Bacon, and more. It is billed as the largest card show in the Midwest with over 450 dealers. The cost is $15 at the door, or you can purchase a V.I.P. package from $56 - $96 online at Ticketmaster.
Thursday: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Auto ShowMinneapolis
Car enthusiasts rev up their engines for two weekends of cars, cars, and more cars. The Twin Cities Auto Show will feature hundreds of new vehicles under one roof. The show will also have automotive celebs on hand like Constance Nunes and Jamie Hjelm of Netflix’s Wrenching and TexMex Motors. Don’t forget about the famous Cars Against Crimes area for those famous vehicles from movies and television like the Batmobile (two versions), Back to the Future DeLorean, the Mystery Machine, and more. The show takes place at the Minneapolis Convention Center, and the cost is $17 for adults 16 and over ($13 if you buy ahead online), $6 for teens ages 11 – 15, and Children 10 and under are free. First Responders can get a free ticket by presenting an ID at the registration desk.
Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Car ShowShakopee
If the Twin Cities Auto Show isn’t enough car action for head on down the road to Shakopee for the 67th Annual GSTA Rod & Custom Spectacular Car Show. The show is presented by Brainerd International Raceway with its new location at the Canterbury Park Expo Center. The finest in Hot Rods, Street Machines, and motorcycles will be on display. There is a lot for kids to do too with a scavenger hunt, opportunities to sit in real race cars, and FREE Hot Wheels cars from Sgt. Hot Wheels. And don’t forget about the Model Car Extravaganza. The cost is $18 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6- 15, and kids under 6 are free.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.