TSM STC TSM STC loading...

There is a ton to get your juices spinning this weekend with both outdoor and indoor activities to enjoy. Let's start vinyl fans off with the biggy, Record Store Day is Saturday, so get in line early at your favorite vinyl purveyor to hopefully get that sweet sweet limited edition album.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The Weekender won't tell you our top picks so you can't bogart us in line. It should be relatively warm while you sit/stand outside waiting for the stores to open ala Black Friday. Don't confuse this with National 8-Track Day on Friday.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Sarah Mueller, WJON Sarah Mueller, WJON loading...

If RSD is not enough outdoor fun for you there is the annual Earth Day Run. There is a half marathon, half marathon relay, a 5K run/walk, and a free kids 1K run, Plus a fitness festival. The runs take place Friday evening and on Saturday on St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.

Earth Day Run, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Earth Day Run, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

If records and running aren't your thing there is always the ROCORI Area Expo and Lewis Game Shop video game swap meet on Saturday. You can also take some time to celebrate those bestest good household friends on Friday for National Pet Day or some cheese and chocolate with National Fondue Day.

Pirates Pitcher Jason Grilli Teams Up With Feeding America To Serve Grilled Cheese Sandwiches For Americans Facing Hunger In Pittsburgh Jeff Swensen, Getty Images loading...

And you can double down on cheese with National Grilled Cheese Day on Saturday. On Sunday, maybe play a game of Scrabble on National Scrabble Day but none of those words like in the movie Foul Play (a great Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Dudley Moore movie if you have not seen it.)

USPA Maserati U.S. Open Polo Championship Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images loading...

Easter is still two weeks away but the Easter Egg Hunts are going full bore already. This weekend should be great weather-wise for them. There is the hunt at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with candy, giveaways, bounce houses, a scavenger hunt, and beyond. Little Falls' Linden Hill has its first annual Egg Hunt on Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with 20,000 eggs, yes they say 20,000 eggs for kids 5th grade and younger to find, along with pictures with the Easter Bunny. Check out The Weekender's top item this week for a third hunt of a different kind.

Russian Scrabble Evening Standard, Getty Images loading...

Lastly, don't forget about those new movies. Out this week are The Amateur starring Rami Melek and Lawrence Fishburne, Drop (a literal first date killer), and Warfare. Last week's The Penguin Lessons is a great little picture too. As always, if you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender email us here.

CinemaCon 2025 - The Walt Disney Studios Presentation Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: