JOPLIN, MISSOURI (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University softball team is ranked #20 in this week's NCAA Division II poll. They open their play in the NCAA Tournament Thursday afternoon in Joplin, Missouri, against the #9 ranked Southern Arkansas.

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The Huskies are seeded #5 in the Central Region, and the Muleriders are seeded #4.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The other two teams in the four-team double-elimination tournament are the #1 seed and 5th-ranked team in the nation, Missouri Southern, and the #8 seed and unranked Augustana. The Huskies dropped a doubleheader at Missouri Southern back in March, losing two close games. SCSU also lost to Augusta earlier this month in the NSIC Tournament championship game.

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St. Cloud is playing in its 11th-ever NCAA Tournament. Their best finish was third in the nation in 2004.

The Huskies go into this tournament with 46 wins, which ties the 2003 team for the most in program history.

Thursday's game is at 5:30 p.m.