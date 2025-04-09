ROCORI Area Expo Showcases What Businesses Have To Offer

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- There will be a little something for everyone in Richmond on Saturday. The annual ROCORI Area Expo is taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the River Lakes Civic Arena.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The show will have over 60 businesses on hand for people to check out. Plus, a bounce house for the kids, carnival-style games, and more. Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce's Roseann Baisley says the expo continues to grow:

"At the end of the day, our goal is for the area communities to get to know our local businesses and non-profits and any of our vendors that come in because that's what we are here for is to help them and get their face and name and their business in front of people."

PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

She says they have strived to make it an area event with businesses from Cold Spring, Richmond, Rockville, and even Waite Park. Baisley says there will be plenty for the kids to do too:

"Some of our businesses that are vendors will ofter do bean bag toss or the spin the wheel those types of activities right at their booth so I don't know exactly which games they'll all have but I know that our vendors often have fun activities or ways to win prizes right at their booth."

PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

Baisley says they try to add some new things every year New this year are the ROCORI FFA Petting Zoo and the Lion's Vision and Hearing Screenings.

Get our free mobile app

There will be gift card giveaways, a robotics demo, cookie decorating, and plenty of food and beverages for purchase. The expo is free to attend.

PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. PHOTO courtesy of Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures