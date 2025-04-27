RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Easter is over, but there were still plenty of rabbits to be found in Richmond this weekend. The River Lakes Rabbit Club held its 4th annual show at the River Lakes Civic Arena on Saturday.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The show had over 4,000 rabbits from 42 different breeds. The rabbits were judged by breed, and then the best in breed and opposite in breed advanced to the overall show finals, where the top three rabbits in the show are picked. Organizer Sally Larson says the rabbit breeding hobby continues to grow:

"The rabbit hobby is huge, a lot of people don't even know you show rabbits, but there is a national club called the American Rabbit Breeders Association, and then all the state clubs are under them and then the state has little clubs under them we're one of those that are chartered with our state."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The show brought in 15 judges from all over the U.S. to make the difficult choice of top bunny. Larson says the show is a good place to learn more about the rabbit breeding hobby, and they also had something new this year:

"And a special thing about this show this year is we have a cavy show and a lot of people don't know them as cavies, they know them as guinea pigs, and so along with rabbits we we also show and breed guinea pigs."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Larson says they had over 100 guinea pigs being judged, and some breeders were selling rabbits and guinea pigs for people looking for a new pet.

The River Lakes Rabbit Club has 28 members and is part of the Minnesota American Rabbit Breeders Association. The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and was free for the public to attend.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell