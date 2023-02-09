Valentine&#8217;s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th

Valentine’s Day Chocolate Crawl Taking Over Cold Spring Feb. 14th

Photo by Michele Blackwell on Unsplash

The Chocolate Crawl in Cold Spring offers FREE chocolate samples that include candy, donuts, cheesecake & more. All ages are welcome to enjoy this sweet experience.

Pick up a passport at any participating location for a chance to win Valentine's basket filled with Quarry Cinema movie tickets, Marnanteli's gift card, chocolates & more.

Here is the Chocolate Crawl schedule:

McClure Insurance Agency (12 - 4 pm)
Carstar Precision Collision (10 am - 6 pm)
Marnanteli's Pizza (11 am - 4 pm)
Dei Spring Academy (2 - 5 pm)
Purpose Nutrition (6 am - 4 pm)
Crave Nutrition (7 am - 4:30 pm)
Magnify Financial (2 - 5 pm)
Edward Jones-Ben Barrett (2 - 5 pm)
Coldspring (2 - 5 pm)
Cold Spring Bakery (7 am - 4 pm)
Falcon National Bank (8:80 am - 4:30 pm)
Cold Spring Area Historical Society (9 am - 6 pm)
ROCORI Senior Center-Door #5 (12 - 2 pm)
Horace Mann Insurance (10 am - 2 pm)
Trendsetters Boutique (9 am - 3 pm)
Granite Bank (8 am - 4 pm)
Dustin Upgren State Farm (12 - 4 pm)
Assumption Community (9 am - 4 pm)

This would make such a fun Valentine's Day date, driving around to different businesses and taste-testing chocolates and sweets. For updates as the event draws closer, be sure to follow the event on Facebook. 

Filed Under: chocolate, chocolate crawl, Cold Spring area chamber of commerce, free date, free valentine's day event, valentine's day
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News
