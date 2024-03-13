Minnesota’s Cargill Unveils New Chocolate Line

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota's Cargill has unveiled a new range of chocolate products. The company announced NatureFresh Professional brand chocolate at the 38th Annual AAHAR which showcases products and solutions for the Indian Food and Bakery Industry.

The professional chocolate includes a wide range of items from block chocolate, chocolate chips, and cocoa powder. Cargill says the chocolates were meticulously crafted based on research conducted among India's top bakers. It is available in four flavors: Intense Dark, Dark, Milk, and White.

With a shelf life of 12-15 months, Cargill says the chocolate can be used in a wide range of food like ice cream, mousse, fillings, and garnishing. Cargill also showcased a selection of food solutions that demonstrated its research capabilities such as Modified starch, trans-fat free premium bakery fats in Elite, Classic & Master also under the NatureFresh Professional Brand.

