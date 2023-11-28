Amazing MN Chocolate Shop Just Won 2 World Final Awards!

If you love Chocolate your going to want to schedule a quick road trip to Marine on St. Croix because this Minnesota Chocolate shop now officially has some of the best Chocolate in the World.

I wrote about this same Chocolate company about 2 months ago when they took the Gold at the International Chocolate Awards in the Americas Division. That qualified them to move on to the International Chocolate Awards World Finals in Italy.

It's the St. Croix Chocolate Company and it was their Macadamia Bon Bon that took the Gold in the Americas Division.

This past Sunday (11/26/23) was the unveiling of the winners in the World Finals in Florence, Italy and St. Croix Chocolate Company was there awaiting the announcements.

Tomorrow (Sunday) is the day the winners are finally announced in the International Chocolate Awards World Finals. We have two correspondents in Florence who will be attending the festivities, Cathy (mom of two of our former employees and our beekeeper) and Fox (who worked with us up until recently when he moved to Germany to marry his sweetheart). They'll be reporting on the festivities and results all afternoon.

The first news received was that they won Bronze for for those same Macadamia Bon Bons. Only this time it wasn't in the Americas, it was the WORLD FINALS.

UPDATE! We just won a BRONZE for our macadamia bon bons!!

Then the next update received was that they'd also won Silver for their burnt cinnamon and bourbon milk chocolate bar.

UPDATE! And, we just won a SILVER for our burnt cinnamon and bourbon milk chocolate bar!!!

These now world-renowned Chocolates could make the perfect stocking stuffers or holiday gifts for that chocolate lover in your life! Time for a road trip to Marine on St. Croix?

Here's an interview with KSTP 5 when they won the Gold in the Americas Division.

