Unique Ways to Explore MN on Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Christopher Morgan from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some suggestions on how you can observe the holiday.

photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota loading...

Have a Romantic Date Inside of an Igloo

Embrace the whimsy and romance of winter by reserving one of Minnesota's cozy, domed igloos for your Valentine's Day date night. In Hastings, Lock & Dam Eatery has igloos available for lunch and dinner. In Owatonna, Mineral Springs Brewery offers 90-minute reservations. And in Minnetonka, Duke's on 7 offers two-hour bookings for couples and as many as eight people throughout the week.

Bello Cucina, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Bello Cucina, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Celebrate Valentine's Day With a Local Restaurant

Nothing amps up a Valentine's Day celebration quite like a luxurious, delicious meal at a local restaurant. We've did the research for you and found top romantic spots in every corner of the state, including several James Beard Award nominees, dimly lit dining rooms, and lakeside escapes along the North Shore and beyond.

photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota photo courtesy of Explore Minnesot loading...

Grab Some Sweets With Your Sweetheart

You can't go wrong with some sweets on Valentine's Day, and many Minnesota bakeries, candy shops, and ice cream parlors have you and your sweetheart covered. For pastries and baked goods, try The Buttered Tin in St. Paul, or Cooks | Bellecour in Minneapolis' buzzworthy North Loop neighborhood.

If you're looking for some good old-fashioned chocolate, head to the Red Wing Confectionary. For a more contemporary spin, check out Cocoa Flake's intricate handpainted chocolates, sold at their shop in downtown Robbinsdale and the specialty food store Golden Fig Fine Foods in St. Paul.

Cozy Up for the Weekend at a Hotel or Resort

With romantic places to stay across Minnesota, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse for a staycation at a Minnesota hotel or resort. Toast to an anniversary, spoil that special someone, or just celebrate the simple pleasures of being together at the historic St. James Hotel in Red Wing.

For a different style of historic lodging, spend the weekend in a 1900s renovated barn at Round Barn Farm B&B, or find romance on the North Shore with a romantic getaway at Pier B Resort Hotel and Cascade Lodge.

Grand View Lodge is offering a special romance package throughout the month of February, too, featuring all the romantic amenities including chocolate-covered strawberries, champagne, and a special dinner menu.

photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota loading...

Go Ice Fishing for a Minnesota-Style Valentine's Day

Nothing quite says love in Minnesota like a romantic weekend of ice fishing! Imagine sitting comfortably on a frozen lake, sipping wine with your special someone as walleye nibble on your hook from beneath the ice. With more than 10,000 lakes and fish houses available to rent across the state, there are countless places where you can celebrate Valentine's Day the Minnesota way.

Venture into the Enchanting Minnesota North Woods

Escape from the ordinary with a romantic trip to the North Woods of Minnesota. Places like Grand Ely Lodge and River Point Resort have weekend romance packages to make your serene getaway even more relaxing and special. Bemidji is home to many quaint lakeside resorts that are just a short jaunt away from a handful of local arts and craft stores downtown where you can find the perfect gift for your sweetheart.

Craft Something Special for Your Sweetie

Tired of searching for the perfect gift? Make it yourself with a little help from a Minnesota crafting class! Appleberry's Attic Craft Studio in Anoka offers special Valentine's-themed craft projects for both kids and adults, and Lake Superior Art Glass in Duluth has special classes this month where you can make a glass heart or blown glass vase.

If you prefer something edible, you can always surprise your special someone with a cooking or baking class along Lake Superior at North House Folk School.

photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota loading...

Take a Romantic Winter Stroll Beneath the Stars

There's nothing more romantic than a walk or hike under the stars. Bundle up and take your sweetie on a nighttime outdoor adventure, whether it's a light stroll or a refreshing hike on one of Minnesota's many hiking trails. For more outdoor winter fun, check out our complete guides to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

Concerts In Your Car's Slightly Stoopid's Drive-In Concert Matt Winkelmayer, Getty Images loading...

Attend a Show or Concert

If you're seeking a live performance, Valentine's Day is a great reason to get dressed up and attend a show or concert. Check out what's playing at the Historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, Norshor Theatre in Duluth, or the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul.

If classical music is your jam, the Minnesota Orchestra and the Paramount Performing Arts Center in St. Cloud have a variety of concerts coming up. For additional options, consult Explore Minnesota's calendar of events, which is constantly being updated.

Plan Your Next Minnesota Getaway

Even if you spend this Valentine's Day at home, show some love to your future self by planning a trip somewhere in Minnesota. Whether you want to explore a new city, take a restaurant tour, attend a music festival or do all of the above, today's the day to start planning tomorrow's adventure.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Christopher Morgan, it is available below.