Which Cold Spring Business Has The Best Gingerbread House?

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Cold Spring is asking businesses to get into the holiday spirit with a themed contest. The Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Gingerbread House Competition-Business Edition.

Ksenia Yakovleva on Unsplash Ksenia Yakovleva on Unsplash loading...

Participating establishments will get a kit from the chamber to get them started and then add their personal touches. The finished houses will be put on display and the public will vote for their favorite houses on Saturday, December 7th, or Santa Day.

Get our free mobile app

Lan Gao on Unsplash Lan Gao on Unsplash loading...

In addition to the business gingerbread house competition, Santa Day will feature a petting zoo, games, cookie decorating, a ride on the Polar Express, and the kids can meet Santa. The Gingerbread House Competition-Business Edition is a new event for Santa Day this year.

Ryan Wallace on Unsplash Ryan Wallace on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?

TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS