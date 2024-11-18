Which Cold Spring Business Has The Best Gingerbread House?
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Cold Spring is asking businesses to get into the holiday spirit with a themed contest. The Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Gingerbread House Competition-Business Edition.
Participating establishments will get a kit from the chamber to get them started and then add their personal touches. The finished houses will be put on display and the public will vote for their favorite houses on Saturday, December 7th, or Santa Day.
In addition to the business gingerbread house competition, Santa Day will feature a petting zoo, games, cookie decorating, a ride on the Polar Express, and the kids can meet Santa. The Gingerbread House Competition-Business Edition is a new event for Santa Day this year.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?
TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS