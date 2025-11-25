COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- It will be a tasty way for some area businesses to show off their creativity next week. As part of the Santa Day festivities in the Cold Spring, area businesses are taking part in a gingerbread house competition. Participating establishments will decorate their house and then drop them off at city hall to be judged from December 5th to the 8th.

Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce Administrator Vienna Meyers says all of the businesses are pretty creative but also very competitive:

"I had one person hinting to a little bit of an idea of what they were planning, but then I was watching two different businesses talk, and they were kind of like, what are you doing, so it becomes that I want to know what you're doing so we can up ours a little bit more (laughs), competitive spirit."

What else is going on as part of Santa Day?

She says they have a ton of other fun things planned for Santa Day, like kids can meet Santa, there will be train rides on the 48-car Polar Express, snowman bowling, a petting zoo, and more. Meyers says Santa Day is a community staple and goes on snow or shine:

"We have some tough Minnesota people, so snow or not, we'll be out there. I do know that if it drops below a certain temperature, we might not have the petting zoo just for the safety of the pets, but otherwise, we'll be out there. Put on an extra layer, we're true Minnesotans, I think we can handle it."

Meyers says the Bike Guys will also be there with over 300 bikes to donate to kids in need or for a free will donation. She says they are always looking to add more things every year. Santa Day takes place on December 6th from 10:00 a.m. to Noon in the Country Store parking lot and is free to attend.

