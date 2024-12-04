It Is A Big Ball Of A Wibbly Wobbly, Timey Wimey Weekender
The weather outside might be a bit frightful but things are looking up as the Vikings are 10-2 and look to take down their former QB Kirk Cousins on Sunday. The Weekender is hopeful they take us on a trip back in time to the years of Superbowls past in the 70s on Sunday for Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day. As you reminisce about the 70s check out the 50s rock show in this week's list.
Jingle Mingle is in full swing on Saturday in Sauk Rapids but there are other local winter celebrations taking place too. Don't forget to leave out those shoes for the kids for some candy Friday night on St. Nicholas Day (not quite Santa with presents but candy is close).
If candy isn't your thing then there is National Cotten Candy Day on Saturday and National Brownie Day on Sunday to get your sweets in while you head over to Sauk Rapids for some more Christmas fun at RJ Stables. Check out all the great activities in the list below and as always, if you want your event included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Christmas at the StablesSauk Rapids
If you are looking for a photo opportunity for your Christmas cards RJ Stables in Sauk Rapids is the place for you on Sunday. Their Christmas at the Stables has horse-drawn rides, cookie and tree decorating, reindeer games (like Monopoly), Santa visits, and hot chocolate. The event is free to attend.
Sunday: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- 2
Santa DayCold Spring
It is fun for the entire family in Cold Spring for its annual Santa Day celebration. The event will feature breakfast with Olaf the Snowman at the Red River Inn, a petting zoo, festive games, and activities, storytime with Mrs. Claus, and of course, kids can get their pictures taken with Santa. Click on the link for a full list of activities and times
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- 3
Treemendous NightRichmond
Richmond will have a slew of fun activities for all on Saturday for its Treemendous Night celebration. Things get started with a tree lighting at 5:00 p.m. at Sharon’s Gifts, then there is a scavenger hunt, snowman bowling, coloring contest, snowball throw, fire pits, wagon rides, and so much more. The night is capped off with a main street parade at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- 4
The Holy Rocka RollazSt. Cloud
Take a trip back to a Christmas in the 50s with the Holy Rocka Rollaz. The show features classic rock n’ roll covers from acts like Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, and what 50s show would be complete without the King himself, Elvis Presley. The show will bring back the feel, memories, and nostalgia of an era long gone. It takes place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Pioneer Place on 5th. Tickets are $32 - $40 and are going fast so get yours today.
Sunday: 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Ice Fishing ShowSt. Paul
The nation’s largest ice fishing show returns to the Twin Cities with the Saint Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show. The show features over 175 exhibitors showcasing a wide array of augers, fish houses, shelter lights, heaters, rods, reels, and more. You can enter to win a CLAMping Package or Ice Castle in the Ultimate Ice Fishing Giveaway and get advice from experts too. The show is at the River Centre in St. Paul and the cost is $15 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 6.
Friday: 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.