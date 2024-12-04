It Is A Big Ball Of A Wibbly Wobbly, Timey Wimey Weekender

The weather outside might be a bit frightful but things are looking up as the Vikings are 10-2 and look to take down their former QB Kirk Cousins on Sunday. The Weekender is hopeful they take us on a trip back in time to the years of Superbowls past in the 70s on Sunday for Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day. As you reminisce about the 70s check out the 50s rock show in this week's list.

Jingle Mingle is in full swing on Saturday in Sauk Rapids but there are other local winter celebrations taking place too. Don't forget to leave out those shoes for the kids for some candy Friday night on St. Nicholas Day (not quite Santa with presents but candy is close).

If candy isn't your thing then there is National Cotten Candy Day on Saturday and National Brownie Day on Sunday to get your sweets in while you head over to Sauk Rapids for some more Christmas fun at RJ Stables. Check out all the great activities in the list below and as always, if you want your event included in The Weekender email us here.

