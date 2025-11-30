Every year as part of its Santa Day festivities, Cold Spring holds a gingerbread house competition for area businesses. Participating establishments will decorate their house and then drop them off at city hall to be judged from December 5th to the 8th. Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce Administrator Vienna Meyers says the Cold Spring Bakery supplies all the kits, and then establishments have about two weeks to come up with their design and enter them into the gingerbread stroll at City Hall:

"The best part is the community will come through the gingerbread stroll, and they get to cast their vote as to which gingerbread house is their favorite, so that business will get an award plaque and bragging rights for the remainder of the year that they were the winning gingerbread house."

Meyers says the stroll is nice, so people can see all the gingerbread houses without going to all the businesses individually, but they will be on display at the businesses after Santa Day is over.

If you can't make it to Santa Day, you can still have some fun by taking the gingerbread challenge in the gallery below and see how many Cold Spring businesses you can name by their gingerbread house from a prior year.

Cold Spring Gingerbread Challenge How many Cold Spring Area businesses can you name by looking at their gingerbread house? Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

How Many St. Cloud State University Buildings Can You Name Without Cheating? Gallery Credit: PHOTOS: Dave Overlund

Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it. Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty