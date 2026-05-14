LAS VEGAS (WJON News) -- Allegiant Airlines has finalized its acquisition of Sun Country Airlines.

The companies say customers can continue to book travel through existing channels, and there are no changes to current reservations, flight schedules, or travel plans. Both airlines will continue to operate as separate carriers in the near term, maintaining their separate brands.

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Sun Country's cargo operations for Amazon Prime and charter contracts with casinos, Major League Soccer, collegiate teams, and the Department of Defense complement Allegiant's existing charter business.

They say that with 195 aircraft at closing, 30 aircraft on order, and an additional 80 options, the combined company will have greater flexibility.

Allegiant's next flight between St. Cloud's Sky Central Airport is on Thursday. It will arrive around 8:00 p.m. and then take off for a return trip to Mesa just before 9:00 p.m.

The airline also operates regular flights to Punta Gorda, Florida, during the winter and spring. There are no flights currently scheduled for that route.

Sun Country has a monthly flight from St. Cloud to Laughlin, Nevada, during the winter months. There are no flights currently scheduled for that route.