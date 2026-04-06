Melanoma is the most severe form of skin cancer. CentraCare is offering Melanoma Monday in early May. CentraCare's plan is to support early detection. To do so they are offering free skin cancer screenings to people who have gone three years or more without a dermatology exam. This program is timed with Melanoma Monday, an initiative of the American Academy of Dermatology. CentraCare says:

Board-certified dermatologists will conduct the screenings on May 1, 4 and 5 at CentraCare – Plaza Clinic Dermatology, located at 1900 CentraCare Circle. Interested participants must call 320-229-4924 to schedule an appointment, as no walk-ins will be accepted.

Dr. Blixt

To learn more about melanoma I was joined by dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Blixt from CentraCare. She says melanoma is largely preventable and treatable if it is caught early. Dr. Blixt says it is the most common skin cancer for the age group of 20-29 years old. She says it is important to talk about it because it is a good reminder to protect our skin and screening can truly save lives.

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Dangers of Melanoma

Dr. Blixt says melanoma is more dangerous than basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma because it is more likely to spread to lymph nodes and internal organs if it isn't caught early. She says other forms of skin cancer tend to grow slowly and stay more localized. Dr. Blixt says melanoma is typically brown and can look like a mole.

Protection

Dr. Blixt says it is important to wear sun block, especially for those with fair skin, and re-apply after a few hours if you continue to spend time in the sun. She says those that are at higher risk to get melanoma include those who've had lots of sun exposure, lots of moles, a family history of melanoma and fair skin.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Elizabeth Blixt, click below.