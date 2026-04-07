ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has announced this year's ATHENA Award winner.

Lori Kloos is the 2026 recipient.

She serves as the President of the St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where she has also held other leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Administration for nearly 30 years. Prior to her time at SCTCC, Kloos served as a State and Legislative Auditor for Minnesota.

In addition to her professional achievements, Kloos is actively involved in the community, serving on several local boards and committees, including Greater St. Cloud, United Way, and the St. Cloud Downtown Rotary.

The ATHENA Award is a lifetime achievement honor recognizing exceptional women leaders who inspire others to achieve excellence in both their professional and personal lives.

Kloos will be honored on June 8th at the Women's Fund Presents: Dancing With Our Stars Live at the College of St. Benedict.