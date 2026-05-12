SARTELL (WJON News) --- The new hotel being built in Sartell is beginning to take shape. The roof just went on the building last week, the curb and gutter are getting poured this week, and soon the exterior finishes will go up.

Inventure Real Estate and ETC Enterprises are the co-developers for the 86-unit Wyndham Garden Hotel at 1201 LeSauk Drive.

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Sartell city leaders have tried to attract a new hotel for several years.

ETC's Rod Lindquist says he's known for a long time that there was a demand for a new hotel to accommodate families in town for various sports tournaments, but the challenge was booking rooms from Sunday through Thursday. That changed when Niron Magnetics announced its new facility in Sartell.

What really tipped me over was when Niron signed on to come into town. That's a significant impact for the entire market area. That made me decide this is the time to go with it. So, I contacted Doug, we've known each other for years, and it worked out great because he had the best location in town.

Doug Boser of Inventure Real Estate has owned the property since 2013, waiting for the right project to be built there. Boser says its location near the Central Minnesota Healthcare Hub will also make it appealing to people in town for appointments.

The orthopedic center that will open up for CentraCare in June is going to impact us greatly. So a couple comes in for a knee, hip, or ankle surgery, maybe from out of town, they're going to come in the night before, stay, have an early surgery, stay over one more night, so we'll have a two-night stay.

Boser anticipates the hotel being used for medical-related stays on Sundays through Thursdays.

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Currently, Sartell has just one hotel, the AmericInn next door, which is also a Wyndham property.

The new hotel is expected to employ between 15 and 20 people, both full-time and part-time.

The new Wyndham Garden will feature a grab-and-go market, signature bar/lounge, an indoor pool, and an outdoor patio.

Construction is expected to wrap up in early September, with the hotel open for bookings by early November.

Lindquist says that for every dollar spent on lodging converts to another $7 to $10 spent in the local economy.

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