SPRING VALLEY (WJON News) -- A woman was killed when she was struck by multiple vehicles while trying to cross a highway in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Spring Valley in Fillmore County.

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Sixty-seven-year-old Melody Raveill of Spring Valley was eastbound crossing Highway 63 when she was struck by three vehicles traveling north on the highway.

The three drivers, two from Spring Valley and one from Preston, were not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol notes the highway was wet at the time of the crash.