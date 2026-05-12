ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local community center has received a national award for its programming. The Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud has received the 2026 Programs of Excellence Award in the Social Connection and Engagement category by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC).

Whitney received the award for its Dementia Friends Film series in partnership with the Greater St. Cloud Dementia Friends Network. The film series combines educational films, community resources, panel discussions, and guided conversations to help people better understand dementia while building social connections and empathy.

Director Paula Woischke says they are incredibly honored to receive the national recognition, and the Demenita Friends Film Series was created to bring people together, spark important conversations, and ensure that individuals living with dementia and their caregivers feel supported and understood.

The program was recognized for its impact in fostering understanding, creating meaningful connections, and reducing stigma. As part of the award, the Whitney Senior Center will be featured in the NCOA Programs of Excellence Clearinghouse on NCOA.org, be recognized during the 2026 Age + Action Conference at the end of the month, and be highlighted in a national webinar on December 17th.

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