A Challenge For Puzzle Supremacy At Whitney Senior Center

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It wasn't puzzling why people were having a good time at the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud on Saturday. The Senior Center teamed up with St. Cloud Recreation to hold their first Puzzle Palooza.

Teams of 2 -4 people competed to put together an identical 500 piece puzzle in the shortest amount of time, with a two hour time limit. Whitney Senior Center Program Coordinator Kylie Weller says the event was open to all ages:

"You know for some people this is their first puzzle competition and others are seasoned and so it's kind of fun to see the different strategies that are taking place."

Weller says there was also a social hour with a puzzle exchange and snacks after the competition.

The cost was $35 dollars per team with the top 3 finishers winning Games By James Gift Cards, and the event was sold out with 13 teams taking part.

