A Challenge For Puzzle Supremacy At Whitney Senior Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It wasn't puzzling why people were having a good time at the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud on Saturday. The Senior Center teamed up with St. Cloud Recreation to hold their first Puzzle Palooza.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Teams of 2 -4 people competed to put together an identical 500 piece puzzle in the shortest amount of time, with a two hour time limit. Whitney Senior Center Program Coordinator Kylie Weller says the event was open to all ages:

"You know for some people this is their first puzzle competition and others are seasoned and so it's kind of fun to see the different strategies that are taking place."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Weller says there was also a social hour with a puzzle exchange and snacks after the competition.

The cost was $35 dollars per team with the top 3 finishers winning Games By James Gift Cards, and the event was sold out with 13 teams taking part.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstrittt, WJON Paul Habstrittt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood