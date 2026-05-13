ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is graduation time for students at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

The school will celebrate its 77th Commencement Ceremony on Thursday at River's Edge Convention Center.

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More than 800 students completed their degrees and will mark the achievement at the 4:00 p.m. ceremony.

A free shuttle bus to and from River's Edge will be available at SCTCC starting at 2:30 p.m. Family and friends of the graduates are invited to attend the ceremony. There is no limit to guests, and no tickets are needed.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College was founded as the second technical college in the state in 1948. It is now one of 33 members of the Minnesota State system.