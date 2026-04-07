ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A locally owned coffee shop is closing one of its locations. The owners of Kinder Coffee Lab have made the decision to close their original location at 203 Cooper Avenue North in St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

Co-owner Guy Magno says it was a tough decision.

It is our baby, we've put so much into that location, and we really love it a lot. More than loving that shop, we love all the people who are our regulars there. There's a really sweet little community that has grown up there, and we're thankful for that.

Magno says being two blocks off of Division Street has been challenging. But, as the owners talk about growing the Kinder brand overall, closing that location will help them in the future.

We hope to expand our kitchen even more and use that space, so we can hopefully do food even better at the Sauk Rapids location, and if we're able to open other locations, so that we would have an infrastructure that could support much better food.

Magno says it's possible they could make the kitchen available to other small businesses that have a cottage license as well.

The last day the Kinder Coffee Lab location on Cooper Avenue will be open is Saturday, May 2nd.

Fable Roasters/Jim Maurice Fable Roasters/Jim Maurice loading...

The Sauk Rapids location, which Kinder has owned for about a year now, will allow employees to transfer over to that location.

Magno says running a small business is tough.

The last handful of years have been challenging in a few ways. Prices have continued to rise in so many ways. Stuff is really expensive, coffee is expensive, anything that comes from far away in the world, there's a premium on that just because of how much fuel it takes to come from across the world.

But, Magno says, people still are very loyal to their local coffee shop.

It's somebody's third space. They have their home, they have their work, and then for so many people, the place they go is to a coffee shop where they get to know people and be known.

Magno says, moving forward, they are still open and interested in other locations at some point.

Their coffee roasting business, Fable Roasters, opened in its new location along 9th Avenue in St. Cloud back in December.

Read More: Inside Fable Roasters: A New Chapter For St. Cloud Coffee |

Kinder Coffee Lab's Cloud Coffee Fest, which draws hundreds of people, will still be held on September 12th in the parking lot at the Cooper Avenue location.