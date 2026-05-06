ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed nine more bills into law.

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One bill designates a portion of Highway 58 in Zumbrota as the "Officer/Firefighter Gary L. Schroeder, Jr. Memorial Highway".

One bill raised the legal age to possess kratom to 21 years old.

One bill removes the expiration of the crossbow hunting and fishing allowance.

One bill prohibits the placement or operation of virtual currency kiosks in Minnesota.

One bill allows watershed districts to self-insure for certain employee health benefits.

One bill modifies provisions of the Safe at Home program and provides protection and remedies.

One bill prohibits certain exclusions in homeowners' insurance policies when damage is caused by a police officer.

One bill requires disclosure of chemical irritants used by a police officer in certain buildings.

One bill clarifies certain Bureau of Criminal Apprehension grants to local law enforcement as reimbursements, updates laws related to the recording of crimes, establishes a process for determining when certain criminal records are ineligible for sealing, and requires courts to provide orders for protection for law enforcement access.

The Minnesota House and Senate both passed all of the bills and sent them to the governor's desk for his signature during this year's legislative session.