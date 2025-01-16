ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new pop-up shop is coming to downtown St. Cloud.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, in partnership with their THRIVE MN program, is launching the space.

They say the concept supports emerging entrepreneurs, small businesses, e-commerce, and cottage food licensees interested in testing a retail storefront.

A preview will be on Saturday, January 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Davidson Opera House at 1113 5th Avenue South. The preview is part of the Bold and Bright celebration.

The three businesses featured will be Eminent Coffee Roasters, Culinary Studio with Mary's Scones, and Heijeu Arts.

THRIVE MN will be opening the pop-up shop for reservations in March with daily, weekend, or recurring rentals. The initiative will aim to generate increased foot traffic downtown while sparking interest in new retail ventures.

Additional information and reservation details will be made available soon.

The Davidson Opera House was built in 1897.

