St. Cloud Senator Aric Putnam Introduces Social District Bill

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Cities across Minnesota would be allowed to create a social district if a bill introduced this week by St. Cloud Senator Aric Putnam gets passed into law.

A social district is a specific area which allows people to buy and drink alcohol from a licensed business and walk through a defined area including public spaces like a sidewalk or street.

Putnam says Anoka has tested out the concept in its downtown the past two summers.

It's already been tested in Anoka and it went really well there, and it did increase business in that area and it got more people out talking to each other. So it worked there. This would let other cities choose whether they want to do this.

He says a social district can invigorate the social life of a downtown and is designed to increase downtown traffic. He says he's heard from people in St. Cloud who have encouraged him to introduce the bill.

I think it's a big part of revitalizing the downtown, making sure people know it's a fun place to be, and I think the folks who run businesses down there are going to be pretty excited about this opportunity.

Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says

"The potential for social districts in St. Cloud (and Statewide) is incredibly exciting. This legislation opens doors for us to create vibrant, walkable spaces where residents and visitors can connect, celebrate, and enjoy all that our city has to offer. Imagine strolling through downtown, beverage in hand, exploring local shops, enjoying live music, and soaking in the atmosphere – that's the kind of fun and energy social districts can bring. I appreciate being able to work with MACVB, Hospitality Minnesota, and to the chief author, Senator Putnam, and the additional authors for pushing this forward.”

Putnam says he just introduced the bill on Monday and it's now his job to more lawmakers to sign on to support it and get it passed into law.

Social districts have a lot of restrictions including the boundaries, the hours, and clearly defined signs posted.

