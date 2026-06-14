Highway 12 Crash Leaves 15-Year-Old Injured

Highway 12 Crash Leaves 15-Year-Old Injured

Lee Voss - WJON

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old boy was hurt when he was struck by a pickup on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. near Litchfield.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup being driven by 64-year-old David Bauer of Litchfield was going west on Highway 12 when he struck 15-year-old Isaiah Harbour of Fergus Falls near County Road 34. Harbour was taken to the Meeker County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Filed Under: Litchfield crash
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