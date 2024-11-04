Crash Between A Semi and Straight Truck Injures Two People

Jesse Grabow - Minnesota State Patrol

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash between a semi-truck and a fixed trailer truck near Litchfield on Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:30 a.m. a Volvo tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old Ivan Moehlman of Wellington, Kansas was going south on Highway 24, and a Freightliner straight truck driven by 43-year-old Jacob Garding of Kimball was going west on Highway 12 when they collided.

Moehlman was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Garding's truck, 57-year-old Ricky Kalkbrenner of Litchfield was also taken to Meeker Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. Garding was not hurt in the crash.

