ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The plan for a new apartment complex in south St. Cloud has been approved by the St. Cloud Planning Commission.

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During Tuesday night's meeting, the commission held a public hearing on the request to rezone part of the property at 3125 and 3143 County Road 74. The Jubilee Worship Center is proposing to rezone 28.11 acres to allow the construction of five multi-family apartment buildings with a total of 244 units and an on-site rental office. They want to subdivide the existing two lots into four lots and vacate an existing drainage and utility easement. Lot 1 would remain as is, with the church staying on site. Lot 4 would remain zoned for commercial use for potential development. Lots 2 and 3 - or about 17 acres - would be used for the five apartment buildings.

Two residents spoke during the public hearing, concerned about the increased traffic on County Road 74 if the apartments are allowed to be built.

Commissioner Bill Malinen voted against the rezoning proposal, saying he'd like to keep it available for potential commercial use.

Understood the property owners would like to sell, and understand the businesses would like to build, but I don't think it's the time yet. I don't think its maybe matured enough. It's a really rare piece of commercial property from my perspective.

The request was approved on a four-to-one vote. The commissioners voting in favor cited the need for more housing in the city.

The project now moves on to the St. Cloud City Council for another public hearing.