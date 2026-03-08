Litchfield Crash Sends One to the Hospital

Litchfield Crash Sends One to the Hospital

Lee Voss - WJON

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash just outside Litchfield on Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Highway 12.

Authorities say 39-year-old Christopher Griggs of Atwater was driving his pickup west on Highway 12 when he left the road near the Highway 22 intersection. Griggs was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

