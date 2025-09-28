DANIELSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man is in the hospital in serious condition after losing control of his pickup near Litchfield on Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:00 a.m., 21-year-old Tristan Roufs of Cosmos was going north on Highway 4 by 170th Street when he lost control of the truck and rolled into the ditch. Roufs was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

