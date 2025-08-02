Litchfield Driver Survives Crash With Non-life-threatening Injuries

FOREST CITY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A single-car crash near Litchfield on Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital. At about 7:15 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 23-year-old Carson Halvorson of Litchfield was going south on Highway 24. Halvorson lost control of the car, left the road, and crashed. He was taken to the Meeker County Hospital in Litchfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

