Tiny School of Art & Design Taking Art On the Road

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Now in its fifth year, the Tiny School of Art & Design is ready to roll for another season.

Heidi Jeub owns the unique traveling art studio. She says she wanted to create a mobile art studio that could go anywhere in Minnesota and bring art opportunities, especially to rural areas.

The way it works is for a host organization or a business to cover the cost of the Tiny School so that the actual art experience is available to the participants for free.

Right now, if people are thinking of having festivals, neighborhood block parties, end of school year type activities where they are doing stuff outside but they need multiple things going on at once, this is the time to book us because it's filling up pretty fast.

Jeub says she works a lot with the Great River Regional Library and the Hennepin Library systems. She's gone as far north as Grand Rapids.

Jeub has received a grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board to offer four new pop-up locations with organizations they haven't already worked with. Residents can nominate an organization to be considered for one of those four spots.

Jeub says, as a teaching artist, she can work with all ages and abilities.

Last year the Tiny School of Art & Design went to 25 locations, and she has a goal of doubling that number between May and October.

