House Food And Tap Ready For Hungry, Thirsty Customers [PHOTOS]

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new food hall in St. Joseph has announced its opening day.

The House Food and Tap has been holding a few soft openings on Friday and Saturday for members of the St. Benedict's Monastery, city leaders, and friends and family. Their official first day that they'll be open to the general public is on Tuesday.

House Food And Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food And Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Craig and BriAnne Hern are the co-owners. Craig says it's exciting to see the chefs and everyone showcasing their crafts. He says he really wants the focus to be on the three individual restaurants and one coffee shop inside the building.

House Food And Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food And Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Eminent Coffee Roasters owned by Josh Kaeter has its first brick-and-mortar shop, Birdie's Pizza and Garden Bar offers brick oven pizza and is new to the pizza scene, former Minnesota Viking Esera Tuaolo has 98 Hawaiian Grille, and Mateo Mackbee and Erin Lucas has Joetown Smashburger.

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Hern says the feedback so far is that the food is incredible.

There is also a pour your own tap wall with a variety of 30 different taps to choose from.

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

When you walk into the building you give a credit card to a host who checks you in and gives you a card that you can use throughout the building to order your food or coffee, and to pour your own drinks. When your done you bring the card back to the host and the entire bill is all combined.

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

The hours for The House Food And Tap will be:

Tuesday 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Thursday 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Friday 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Sunday 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Monday - Closed

Eminent Coffee will be open first in the early morning hours, with the Kitchen open from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Get our free mobile app

Ground was broken on the new building on the corner of 2nd Avenue Northwest and Minnesota Street in August of 2024.

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice House Food and Tap photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES