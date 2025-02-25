St. Cloud’s Kyle Backer Named Minnesota Trooper of the Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Earlier this month the Minnesota State Patrol named Kyle Backer as its Trooper of The Year. Backer is based here in the St. Cloud District.

He grew up in Bagley and he says he was destined to be in law enforcement.

My dad was a state trooper for over 30 years, I wore his badge up until recently. My grandpa, two uncles, and cousins were all game wardens. We have about 150 years of state law enforcement behind our name.

Backer spent a year as a deputy in the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office before joining the State Patrol in 2009 first in Redwood Falls and then transferring to St. Cloud. He worked overnights for 10 years before moving to the investigations unit.

He says law enforcement has changed a lot over the years.

Cell phones and distracted driving are definitely a huge problem these days. When I started, and I haven't even been on that long, but in 2009 people weren't using their cell phones or distracted driving wasn't as big of an issue as it is now.

Backer says when he joined the Patrol there were 1,500 people who applied for 75 spots. This year, the State Patrol Academy has 42 students which is a big number for them.

The St. Cloud State Patrol District has 45 State Troopers.

Backer was also promoted from Technical Sergeant to Lieutenant earlier this month.

Backer was on WJON's News @ Noon Show on Monday.

