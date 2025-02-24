6 St. Cloud Area Young Professionals Chosen for 2025 Cohort
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The next generation of leaders in the St. Cloud Metro Area have been selected for a professional development program.
Six people will be a part of the 2025 cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. The idea-sharing program will be held in May on the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities campus. It will educate the young leaders about how to work across sectors to help their communities and region prosper.
The six Greater St. Cloud residents selected to participate are:
Erik Johnson the Vice President of Operations at K Johnson Construction,
Spencer Linn the Senior Regional Leader at Primerica Financial Consulting Services,
Tailor Doeden the Director of Community Engagement at the Central Minnesota Community Foundation,
Gina Acevedo the Cultural Sensitivity & Health Equity Supervisor at CentraCare,
Sarah Hansen the Director of Customized Training at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College,
Ahmed Abdi the Equity Program Supervisor at the St. Cloud Area School District.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Tourist Venues Anchors for Downtown St. Cloud Foot Traffic
- Children's Museum Helping Businesses Prepare for Opening
- St. Cloud Senator Aric Putnam Introduces Social District Bill
- Trump Tariffs Could Impact Your Local Brewery's Bottom Line
- Joann Fabrics Has Announced 12 Store Closings in Minnesota
LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Gallery Credit: Stacker