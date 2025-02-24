6 St. Cloud Area Young Professionals Chosen for 2025 Cohort

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The next generation of leaders in the St. Cloud Metro Area have been selected for a professional development program.

Six people will be a part of the 2025 cohort of the Minnesota Young American Leaders Program. The idea-sharing program will be held in May on the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities campus. It will educate the young leaders about how to work across sectors to help their communities and region prosper.

The six Greater St. Cloud residents selected to participate are:

Erik Johnson the Vice President of Operations at K Johnson Construction,

Erik Johnson
Spencer Linn the Senior Regional Leader at Primerica Financial Consulting Services,

Spencer Linn
Tailor Doeden the Director of Community Engagement at the Central Minnesota Community Foundation,

Tailor Doeden
Gina Acevedo the Cultural Sensitivity & Health Equity Supervisor at CentraCare,

Gina Acevedo
Sarah Hansen the Director of Customized Training at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College,

Sarah Hansen
Ahmed Abdi the Equity Program Supervisor at the St. Cloud Area School District.

Ahmed Abdi
