Severe Storms Sweep Through Minnesota Overnight Bringing Strong Winds
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A line of strong storms rumbled across most of Minnesota overnight.
In Central Minnesota, the National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for several counties. At about 2:00 a.m., there was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northwestern Stearns County, all of Todd County, and parts of Douglas and Pope Counties. The main hazards mentioned in the warning were 70-mile-per-hour winds and small hail. Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Northwestern Morrison County and Northern Todd County. That warning was for 60-mile-an-hour wind and small hail. That warning expired at 3:30 a.m.
The St. Cloud Metro area stayed below the warning level overnight. Instead, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement indicating the area was seeing wind gusts mainly up to 50 miles an hour and pea-sized hail. Some reports in eastern Stearns County had wind gusts up to 55 miles an hour.
That special weather statement was in effect until 4:00 a.m.
Another round of storms is expected to develop on Wednesday afternoon/evening. All severe hazards (damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes) are possible.
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