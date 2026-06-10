Collision At Todd County Intersection Leaves One Driver Injured
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County.
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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Highway 27 near Long Prairie. One vehicle was traveling east on Highway 27. A second vehicle was traveling north on County Road 11. They collided in the intersection in a T-bone collision.
The person driving the vehicle on the county road, 26-year-old Damien Kerr of Wadena, was taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle on the highway, 29-year-old Jacob Showalter of Pierz, and his three passengers were not hurt.
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