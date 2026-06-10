MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can start planning now for your winter or spring getaway. Sun Country Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company, has extended its selling schedule through April 13, 2027.

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The airline says it is increasing the number of flights to international getaways, including Cancun, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta. Previously suspended non-stop service will return in 2027 between Minneapolis and Montego Bay and Minneapolis and Melbourne, Florida. Sun Country's seasonal service between Duluth and Fort Myers will also resume. The airline says its winter 2027 schedule reflects a return to its 2024 flying levels.

Overall, Sun Country will serve 11 destinations in Florida, six in Mexico, and 12 across the Caribbean and Central America. They serve nearly 100 airports.