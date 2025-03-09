Stihl Wolf Reopening Under New Ownership, Fresh Look

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud bar is reopening under new ownership and a new look.

Stihl Wolf is set to reopen under new ownership the week of March 23rd, with a revamped atmosphere, updates, and a commitment to great drinks.

It's located at 515 W St. Germain St., between The Loft Condominiums and Brito’s Burritos, and Mexican Village. Stihl Wolf is undergoing renovations including upgraded flooring, with new interiors and an outdoor lounge space planned in the coming months.

The new ownership team says, “We want to create a welcoming space where people can gather, enjoy great drinks, and be part of the downtown revival"

Stihl Wolf will be open Monday through Saturday.

Their Facebook post says, "Get ready for weekly league nights, including darts, cribbage, trivia, bingo, karaoke and much more!"

The Downtown Alliance says they are excited to welcome Stihl Wolf back to the community, adding another vibrant destination to historic St. Germain Street.

