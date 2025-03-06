National Production ‘Last Out’ Making MN Debut in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A critically acclaimed play about veterans is coming to St. Cloud.

"Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret" will be on the stage at the Pioneer Place Theater in early May. The Letnes Group is spearheading the effort to bring the play to town. It's based on a book written by Scott Mann.

Photo courtesy of Last Out Play Photo courtesy of Last Out Play loading...

The Letnes Group's Jolene Gordon says the play discusses the shift from military to civilian life and how difficult and stressful it can be.

To bridge the gap between what veterans and active military go through and bring awareness to the local community about that. It started out as just one play and it became so popular and impactful that they've done it in 14 states.

This will be the first time "Last Out" will be performed anywhere in Minnesota.

Spokesman Ray Herrington says this is a one-act play with a small cast of combat veterans and military family members playing multiple roles.

It's to help with the personal side of the PTSD problems that veterans have, not only from the recent wars but throughout recent military history. 22 veterans take their own lives every single day, and the problem is it's not getting addressed.

Gordon says they plan to have specialists from the St. Cloud VA Medical Center on-site during the three-day run of the show for anyone who needs help after watching the play.

The Heroes Journey says, "it's critical that our citizens and political leaders get beyond 'thank you for your service'. If America is going to continue to send her sons and daughters into the crucible of combat, American Citizens damn sure need to know what we are asking of them."

Photo courtesy of Last Out Play Photo courtesy of Last Out Play loading...

Right now they are looking for sponsors from $500 to $10,000 to help defray the cost of bringing the play to St. Cloud. Sponsors will receive special promotions from the local restaurants, tickets to the play, and attend a meet and greet at the Olde Brick House.

Sponsors will help keep the cost of tickets down and make the play affordable for people to see.

Interested sponsors can contact Jolene Gordon at (320) 237-4516 or joleneg@letnesgroup.com

"Last Out" is produced by the non-profit The Heroes Journey.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets to the show which will be on May 1st, 2nd, and 3rd will go on sale in a few weeks.

READ RELATED ARTICLES