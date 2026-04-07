Exciting changes are happening at Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids. A fire started at around 8pm on October 8 of 2025 causing extensive damage to the cart garage at Wapicada. General Manager Brad Deyak says all of the carts in the garage were damaged beyond repair and had to be replaced. The club made it through the rest of the golf season by renting some carts from various locations.

Wapicada Golf Cart Garage (photo - Jay Caldwell) Wapicada Golf Cart Garage (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Cart Garage

Deyak says the club received a permit to rebuild the cart garage in the same location near the first hole tee box. He says the garage will be 30 feet larger and will house their 80 new carts (50 electric and 30 gas). Deyak says 30 private member carts will also be stored in the facility.

Wapicada Golf Course (photo - Brad Deyak) Wapicada Golf Course (photo - Brad Deyak) loading...

Planned Building Completion

The cost of the new garage has not been disclosed but Deyak is excited about the new building for the club and its members. He says the building is not yet complete but he's optimistic that it will be May 1.

Start of Golf Season

The golf season is close to starting with many courses in the St. Cloud area either opening this week or next week. Some courses have already opened over the past few weeks. Deyak is hopeful that Wapicada can open Friday, April 10.