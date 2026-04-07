ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District has released more details about its learning plan for Westwood Elementary students while the school continues to be cleaned from an arson fire.

Read More: Westwood Elementary School Update: Arson Fire Response Details |

Westwood students will continue learning remotely on Wednesday. Daily lessons are being shared with families, including teacher-made videos. For families needing printed materials, worksheets, and reading resources are available for pickup at the District Administrative offices in Waite Park from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at Westwood Church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Great River Children's Museum is offering a student field trip opportunity for K through 5th-grade students, Wednesday through Friday, with transportation provided from designated locations. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and Westwood staff will be there for on-site learning. Space is limited, and registration is required.

The YMCA is offering free access to Westwood students and families, including open gym and swim times throughout the week. YMCA and Westwood staff will be on-site, but parents or guardians must remain with their child.

The Roosevelt Boys & Girls Club is also offering childcare services for Westwood families from 7:30 a.m. until 7:0 p.m. Families can pre-register online or on-site. Parents are asked to provide a cold lunch for their child. Snacks will be provided. Westwood staff will be there to help students with remote learning.

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Access to the District 742 food pantry and clothing shelf is available at the Administrative Office. Additional food box distribution will take place at Westwood Community Church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.