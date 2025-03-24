Registration Open for SCTCC Summer Camps

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College has a wide variety of camps available again this summer for area kids.

Aviation Camp is for students entering grades 4-12 where they will learn the fundamentals of flight and aerospace technology, including drones, essential engineering, and safety.

The grades 4-6 camp will be held June 17, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and the cost is $55

The grades 7-12 camp will be held June 18, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and the cost is $15

Culinary Camp is for students entering grades 7-9 where they will be introduced to kitchen tools, learn soup-making basics and make pasta and sauces from scratch. The camp will be held in the SCTCC Culinary lab.

The camp will be held July 28-29, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and the cost is $105.

Maker’s Camp is for students entering grades 6-12 where they will explore the manufacturing industry through hands-on activities and build a project to take home at the end of the week.

The camp will be held June 23-27, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and the cost is $255.

Students, Technology, and Robots (STAR) Camp is for students entering grades 3-6 where they will learn how robots and technology work by building robots for a game challenge.

The grades 3-6 camp will be held June 30-July 3, 8:30 a.m.-noon, and the cost is $125.

Scrubs Camp is a collaborative camp with CentraCare and SCSU for students entering grades 7-12. Students spend three days exploring a variety of healthcare careers like nursing, laboratory sciences, social work, alternative therapies, and many more.

The camp will be held July 22-24, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and the cost is $255.

Tools Camp is for students entering grades 4-12 where they will learn names of commonly used tools, how to safely and correctly use them, and build technical skills.

The grades 4-6 camp will be held July 15, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and the cost is $55

The grades 7-12 camp will be held July 16, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and the cost is $55

The Water Project is for students entering grades 9-12 where they will learn how to collect water samples, test samples, do experiments, and tour the St. Cloud Water Treatment Facility.

The grades 9-12 camp will be held July 8-9, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and the cost is $105

The Cyclones Volleyball camp is for students entering grades 6-8 and will focus on the fundamentals of passing, setting, approach, hitting, serving, blocking, footwork, ball control, and team communication.

The camp will be held June 24-26, 9-11:30 a.m., and the cost is $90.

Get our free mobile app

They do have a limited number of scholarships available for some of the camps.

READ RELATED ARTICLES