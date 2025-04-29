Abbey Graves Dancing for INDY Foundation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former radio DJ turned podcast producer is one of the six community dancers in this year's Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars event.

Abbey Graves worked at Townsquare Media for about seven years before launching Abbey Graves Productions.

Abbey Graves

She says when she was asked to be a part of this year's event, she immediately said yes.

Yep, I'm in, just tell me where I need to be and when. I've seen this event unfold here in our area for how many years now, and I've always thought, How do I get up there? I've been a dancer my whole life, I've been a part of Just For Kix since I was three years old, and I did that through my senior year. Dancing is in my blood. And, I wanted to make a difference for a local charity.

Graves is fundraising for the INDY Foundation. They support people battling cancer.

She says she's excited to give back to the INDY Foundation.

A handful of years ago, my mother-in-law went through a breast cancer battle. We were kind of lost, we didn't know what to do, where to turn, and we found the INDY Foundation back when they were first starting, their real push was merchandise. INDY stands for I'm Not Done Yet.

Graves has a series of music bingo events planned to raise money:

Thursday, May 8th at Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph

Friday, May 16th at Charlotte Tavern in Long Prairie

Wednesday, May 28th at Arroy in St. Cloud.

(Each event starts at 6:30 p.m.)

A last chance to donate party will be on June 6th at Obbink in St. Joseph with a dance party from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

She's been partnered with professional dancer David Le. They are doing a hip-hop routine.

Abbey Graves and David Le

Sixty percent of the dancers' score is based on how much money they raise, forty percent is based on how well they dance. The top dancer gets an extra $15,000 for their chosen charity.

The Dancing With Our Stars Live Event is on Monday, June 9th, at the College of St. Benedict.

Tickets to the general public are on sale now.

During the News @ Noon Show on WJON, we are highlighting all six of this year's community dancers and their charities.

